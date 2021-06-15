LIVESTREAMING: Vetting of deputy minister nominee Okraku-Mantey

Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Deputy Minister-designate for Tourism, Arts and Culture Mark Okraku-Mantey is being vetted by the Appointment Committee of Parliament.



Mr. Okraku-Mantey who has many years of experience in the arts is facing the committee as it executes its mandate in accordance with Article 78(1) and 79(1) of the constitution.



Prior to his nomination, a number of showbiz personalities touted the impeccable achievements of the Slip Music boss who served as the President of the Creative Arts Council during President Akufo-Addo’s first term.



They made a strong case that Mr. Okraku-Mantey’s track record, including the passage of the Creative Arts Bill into law, was enough justification that he would excel and move the industry to an appreciable pedestal should he be appointed a deputy minister.



Okraku-Mantey’s appointment has however elicited opposing views as some industry persons, including radio presenter and musician Blakk Rasta, music producer Enock Agyapong, musician Shatta Wale and film producer Michael Ola have expressed concerns. They have argued that the nominee cannot help grow the music industry.



The nominee will be seeking to convince the committee chaired by Joseph Osei Owusu on why he should be given the nod.



