Entertainment of Saturday, 29 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: United Showbiz with Nana Ama McBrown

United ShowBiz is hosted by Nana Ama McBrown play videoUnited ShowBiz is hosted by Nana Ama McBrown

This week's edition of United Showbiz is live on UTV.

Hosted by the beautiful Nana Ama McBrown, the weekly entertainment show brings together players in the entertainment industry to discuss issues relating to entertainment and arts in the country.

Appearing as guests on today’s edition are entertainment pundit - Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, veteran record sound engineer - Appeatus, Gospel musicians - Piesie Esther, Great Ampong and Francis Amo.

Watch today'sUnited Showbiz below:

