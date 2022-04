Entertainment of Saturday, 30 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Musician Adina is hosting this week's edition of United Showbiz.



They are discussing some issues that made headlines in the entertainment industry.



Those joining Adina on today's show include; Amanda Jissih, Camidoh, Kwesi Arthur, Mr Drew and Ola Michael.



The musicians will also perform with the studio band.



Watch the livestream below: