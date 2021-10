Entertainment of Saturday, 2 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

This week's edition of United Showbiz programme is LIVE on United Television.



Host Abeiku Santana continues sitting in for the usual host, Nana Ama McBrown.



Bulldog and Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo are on the set along with two other guests for discussions around major industry issues over the week.