Entertainment of Saturday, 13 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: United Showbiz on UTV

Watch live the Saturday, April 13, 2024 edition of the United Showbiz program on UTV.

The weekly entertainment news analysis show is live with hostess, MzGee in the hot seat.

Today's edition features usual pundits, Kwame A Plus, Vida Adutwumwaa, George Quaye, Ola Michael and Arnold Asamoah Baidoo.

The guest pundit is Ghanaian musician and entrepreneur, Nhyiraba Kojo.

Among the issues likely to be discussed are the Serwaa Amihere saga, the Telecel Ghana Music Award and Shatta Wale's recent attack on Stonebwoy.

