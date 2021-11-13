You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 11 13Article 1401322

Entertainment of Saturday, 13 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: United Showbiz on UTV

Nana Ama McBrown is hosting tonight's show

Today on the United Showbiz programme, highlife musician Kumi Guitar and legendary highlife artiste, Samuel Owusu will appear as guests.

The two musicians have contributed so much to the highlife industry and they are expected to share their experiences in the industry thus far.

Also appearing on the show is entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo as well as artiste manager, Bulldog.

A-Plus who has more knowledge on both social and music-related issues is also part of the guests for tonight’s show.

Today’s episode is being hosted by Nana Ama McBrown.

