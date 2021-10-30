LIVESTREAMING: United Showbiz on UTV

Entertainment of Saturday, 30 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today on the United Showbiz show, Lynx Entertainment signee, Kidi makes a debut appearance alongside soothing songstress, Cina Soul.



The two musicians have had a good relationship that spans from tertiary days to now where they find themselves in the music industry.



Well, in this episode we will find out if there are truths to some of the rumours that the two are in a secret affair.



Also appearing on the show is entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo as well as artiste manager, BullGod.



A-Plus who has more knowledge on both social and music-related issues is also part of the guests for tonight’s show.



Today’s episode is being hosted by renowned broadcaster, Abeiku Santana.



Watch the LIVESTREAM below



