LIVESTREAMING: United Showbiz on UTV

Entertainment of Saturday, 28 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Watch live the Saturday, August 28 edition of the United Showbiz show on UTV.



The last show of every month is usually reserved for performances from some celebrated artistes and today’s edition is not an exception.



The legendary Pat Thomas and Paa Solo have been lined up to treat viewers with back-to-back performances of their high-life songs.



They will be discussing issues relating to their careers and the current crop of musicians.



Regular pundits, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, Bulldog and Kwame A Plus are also in the studio to dissect the various issues.



Other topical entertainment that made the headlines this week will also be discussed during the show.



