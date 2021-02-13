Entertainment of Saturday, 13 February 2021

LIVESTREAMING: United Showbiz on UTV

play videoNana Ama McBrown is the host United Showbiz on UTV

Ghana’s favourite Saturday night entertainment show on UTV, the United Showbiz comes your way again today.



Nana Ama McBrown together with her regular panellist, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo and a guest panellist Ashes will be hosting Musicians Guru and Fameye.



Bulldog, artiste manager and a regular panel member will not be on the show today.



Tonight’s show promises to be exciting.



Watch live today's edition of the United ShowBiz below:



