LIVESTREAMING: The grand finale for 'The Next Gospel Star Season 2'

The grand finale of the second season of ‘The Next Gospel Star’, a reality show produced by Ceejay TV, is underway.

The show which seeks to unearth new talents for the gospel music scene will see 7 contestants battle for the grand prize.

After 13 weeks, the winner of the contest, apart from earning the bragging rights, will walk home with GH¢10,000, a two-week holiday trip to Dubai, and a one-year recording deal.

The list of contestants are Naa, Nesta, Antwi, Becky, Judith, Cosmos, and Portia

Catch the show live here:

