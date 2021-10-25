LIVESTREAMING: Showbiz Agenda on Zylofon FM

Entertainment of Monday, 25 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

‘The showbiz Agenda’ is one of the best entertainment shows in Ghana that highlights every piece of information in the entertainment industry.



The show is hosted by Mr Samuel Atuobi Baah also known as ‘Sammy Flex’. The show involves panel members who break issues to understanding in the entertainment industry.



The show brings young talents for interviews to be known in the limelight. The show begins on Mondays to Fridays from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm.



Tune in every morning to watch and listen live on Zylofon 102. 1fm, Zylofon TV, and on the online platform which is Facebook and Ghanaweb.



Wacth the livestream below:





Videohttps://www.facebook.com