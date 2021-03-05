Entertainment of Friday, 5 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Shatta Wale, Rocky Dawuni on TV3 Showbiz 360

Giovanni Caleb is playing host to multiple dancehall award-winning artist, Charles Nii Armah Mensa popularly known as Shatta Wale on Showbiz 360 tonight.



Shatta Wale started 2021 with yet another social media tussle with his fellow dancehall mate Samini which subsequently generated into a lyrical beef that has seen the two artists release several diss songs aimed at each other.



His exploits as an artiste reached what many described as a crescendo in 2020 when he got featured on Beyonce’s Lion King: The Gift Album.



The King Already song featuring Shatta Wale has gone on to gross several numbers across various digital platforms all over the world.



Also appearing on tonight's show is Grammy nominee and reggae artist, Rocky Dawuni.



Watch Shatta Wale’s appearance on Showbiz 360 below:



