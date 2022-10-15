LIVESTREAMING: One-week observation for Ekow Blankson

Entertainment of Saturday, 15 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The one-week celebration of actor Ekow Blankson who passed away on Monday, October 3 is underway at the Presbyterian Senior High School (PRESEC) Park at Tema Community 11.



Family, friends and fans of the renowned actor, following news of his passing have paid tribute to Ekow who was the Commercial Manager for GhanaWeb.



On October 7, GhanaWeb held a vigil in honour of Ekow Blankson with a virtual Book of Condolence opened to the general public.



The one-week observation which started at 8:00 am will end at 6:00 PM, October, 15. Details of his funeral arrangement will be communicated during the funeral.



Ekow Blankson who passed on at age 50 was succeeded by a wife and children.



Watch the video below:



