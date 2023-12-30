LIVESTREAMING: MzGee hosts packed final edition of United Showbiz for 2023

Entertainment of Saturday, 30 December 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
United Showbiz, the weekly entertainment news analysis programme is on.
Host MzGee is hosting six guests as they dissect the major industry issues.
Her panel includes the usual suspects:
A Plus
Mr. Logic
Bullgod
and Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo
Others include Amanda Jissih, Vida Adutwumwaa and Mc Yaa Yeboah.
Two other year-in-review slots advertised include a chat with Daughters of Glorious Jesus and another with Jack Alolome, Rama Antwi and Perez.
