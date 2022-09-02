LIVESTREAMING: MUSIGA holds seminar on leverging digital tools for career enhancement

Entertainment of Friday, 2 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) is holding an event to discuss leveraging digital and online tools for career development.



The project forms part of a series of capacity-building programmes that seek to improve members and musicians, in general, to remain competitive in the ever-changing business of the music industry.



It will also serve as a Training of Trainers workshop.



Some key topics for discussion will focus on; New Music Business; Managing Your Brand and Making Money in the Digital Space



The event is a Music in Africa Live Project supported by the Federal Foreign Office, Siemens Siftung and Goethe Institut.



Watch the stream below:







