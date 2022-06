Entertainment of Saturday, 25 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

United Showbiz, the weekly entertainment review show on United Television is on.



The guest host for this week is highlife artiste Kwabena Kwabena.



His panelists include regulars, Kwame A Plus and Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo.



Others include: Kwabena Akwaboah, Whitney and Naa Agyemang.



Watch the livestream below: