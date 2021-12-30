You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 12 30Article 1434637

Entertainment of Thursday, 30 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Grand finale of Next Gospel Star Season 2

The climax of the second season of the Next Gospel Star is underway at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

Powered by Ceejay Multimedia the reality show seeks to unearth and reward gospel music talent in Ghana.

The winner of tonight’s grand finale will walk away with various prizes including a cash prize, a recording deal and a travel package.

The competing contestants in the finale competition are; Becky, Antwi, Nesta, Portia, Cosmos, Naa and Judith.

Watch the finals of the Next Gospel Star Season 2 below:

