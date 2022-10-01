LIVESTREAMING: Final funeral rites of actor Waakye

Entertainment of Saturday, 1 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The final funeral rites of late Ghanaian actor, Reverend Stephen Prince Yawson alias Waakye is underway.



The funeral ceremony is being held at the forecourt of the State House.



The late actor died at the 37 Military Hospital on August 1, 2022, at the age of 52.



Waakye featured in several prominent Ghanaian movies and was ordained a Reverend Minister in 2021.



His funeral is being graced by several celebrated Ghanaians including his colleagues in the movie industry.



Watch live visuals from Waakye’s funeral below:







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



