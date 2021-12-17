LIVESTREAMING: Davido, Kuami Eugene, Stonebwoy & more perform at GTCO Music Concert

Entertainment of Friday, 17 December 2021

Watch the LIVESTREAMING of the GT Bank first-ever show tagged: GTCO Music Concert: Live in Ghana!



This inaugural event which is free to attend is being held at the Accra Sports Stadium with some top artistes headlining the event.



The line-up includes Davido, Stonebwoy, Tems, Wande Coal, Gyakie, Adina, Buju, Adekunle Gold, and more.



Unlike many other concerts happening this season, this event will be free for all to attend, but everyone is urged to follow COVID-19 guidelines, in the wake of a new variant.



GTCO aims to utilise the concert to bring awareness to the deep-rooted talent we Africans possess and place it on a worldwide stage whilst also promoting our individuality and uniqueness as beautiful, colourful, and energetic people.



Authentic sounds, resounding afro-beats, and hard-hitting rhythm will surround every inch of the effervescent concert crowd and live-streamed to millions worldwide!



Watch the LIVESTREAMING below



