LIVESTREAMING: Date Rush on TV3

Entertainment of Sunday, 16 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Date Rush season six episode one is airing live on TV3.



TV3’s Date Rush is arguably one of the most viewed reality shows in the country, where men and women are paired after a short session of engagement and like all the previous seasons, viewers and patrons are expecting the best of fun.



Some 10 selected ladies are behind their podiums and will be waiting for the guys to take turns at their shot of winning a dating opportunity with one of them.



Any guy appearing on the show tonight will have the opportunity to make a video presentation of his qualities after which the ladies will decide to either of their rushes or keep it on as an indication of their interest in her.



After the ladies are reduced down to just two, the guy will then decide a choice of who he will walk away with as his date.



Giovani Caleb and Anita Akuffo are your host.



Watch the show below:



