Entertainment of Sunday, 27 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Date Rush Season 5 Reunion

Host Giovani Caleb engaging female contestants play videoHost Giovani Caleb engaging female contestants

After last week's controversial show on Date Rush, the participants are back with more engagements.

Although the show's main aim of giving contestants the opportunity to meet new dates is over, it appears there are issues with some of the couples who went on dates.

From partners cheating to issues with communication plus partners pretending to be in love, today's edition promises to uncover more issues that couples have been confronted with whiles on their dates.

Giovani Caleb will be moderating today's show as he engages the couples and some participants who couldn't find dates.

Watch the LIVESTREAM below

