Entertainment of Saturday, 4 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bulldog is this week's host on United Showbiz on UTV - the popular weekly entertainment review show.



He is sitting in for regular host, Nana Ama McBrown, who is yet to host an edition this year.



His guests on the show include:



Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, Amanda Jissih, Ola Michael, A Plus and Mr. Logic.



Watch a livestream of the programme below: