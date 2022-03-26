LIVESTREAMING: 3Music Awards 2022

Entertainment of Saturday, 26 March 2022
All is set for the 5th edition of the 3Music Awards.
The event comes off at the Grand Arena of the AICC.
The event will be hosted by OB Amponsah and Lekzy De Comic.
The nominated musicians will be awarded under the following category:
Nasco Next Rated Act Of The Year
Afrobeats/Afropop Song Of The Year
Viral Song Of The Year
Collaboration Of The Year
Best Male Vocal Performance
Best Female Vocal Performance
Gospel Act Of The Year
Digital Act Of The Year
Fan Army Of The Year
DJ Of The Year
Breakthrough Act Of The Year
Group Of The Year
Hip Hop Song Of The Year
Song Of The Year
African Act Of The Year
Highlife Song Of The Year
Hiplife Song Of The Year
Gospel Song Of The Year
Highlife Act Of The Year
Hip-life/Hip-hop Artiste Of The Year
Rapper Of The Year
Producer Of The Year
Reggae/Dancehall Song Of The Year
Reggae/Dancehall Act Of The Year
Video Of The Year
Album Of The Year
EP Of The Year
Performer Of The Year
Most Streamed Song Of The Year
Most Streamed Act Of The Year
Best Alternative Song Of The Year
First Legend Award
Music Legends Awards
Artiste Of The Year
Watch the show LIVE