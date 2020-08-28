Entertainment of Friday, 28 August 2020

LIVESTREAMING: 21st Vodafone Ghana Music Awards day one

play videoDay one of the 21st Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is being held at the AICC

The 21st Edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards ceremony is underway at the Accra International Conference Centre.



This year’s ceremony has been divided into three parts scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.



The prestigious awards ceremony has gone virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Day one of the ceremony is more of an industry award ceremony is currently underway.



Day two will see all the main category winners being announced.



A Heroes Concert to celebrate frontline health workers fighting the deadly COVID-19 virus on will be held on Day three.





Watch live the Day 1 of the 21st VGMAs below







