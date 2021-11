Entertainment of Saturday, 27 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The United Showbiz show on United Television is LIVE with host Nana Ama McBrown 'presiding.'



The show which airs every Saturday is one of the most popular showbiz review programme that brings together major players in the industry to discuss major issues.



The programme as usual will have the panellist discussion with its LIVE band also in action.