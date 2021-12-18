You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 12 18Article 1426987

Entertainment of Saturday, 18 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMED: United Showbiz on UTV

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (5)

Listen to Article

United Showbiz play videoUnited Showbiz

Today on the United Showbiz programme, celebrated Dancehall and Raggae musician, Samini makes an appearance on the show as main guest for tonight.

Samini is expected to make many revealations on how he has succeeded in nurturing the country’s top musicians at the moment who have a career lasting close to a decade.

Current Dancehall artiste of the year, Epixode will also be on the show for tonight to talk about his journey so far in the industry.

Also appearing on the show is entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo as well as artiste manager, Bulldog.

A-Plus who has more knowledge on both social and music-related issues is also part of the guests for tonight’s show.

Today’s episode is being hosted by Nana Ama McBrown.

Watch the LIVESTREAM below

Comments:
This article has 5 comment(s), give your comment