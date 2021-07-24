You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 07 24Article 1316704

Entertainment of Saturday, 24 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMED: United Showbiz With Nana Ama Mcbrown

Nana Ama McBrown with the guest on the show play videoNana Ama McBrown with the guest on the show

This week's United Showbiz is live on UTV.

Hosted by Nana Ama McBrown, the weekly entertainment show brings together players in the entertainment industry to discuss issues relating to entertainment and arts in the country.

Appearing as guests on today’s show are Brother Sammy and a host of other artistes in the Gospel industry.

Regular entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo is also on the show tonight.

