LIVESTREAMED: UTV day with the stars

Entertainment of Saturday, 1 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Join this year's special edition of UTV Day With The Stars which features top five Ghanaian entertainers.



These celebrities have taken over their morning show, 'Adekye Nsoroma' to address major newspaper stories and also entertain viewers.



Host of the Real News on UTV, Akrobeto and the host of United Showbiz, actress Nana Ama McBrown, sits with actors Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, Big Akwes and Roselyn Ngissah for this comic-filled discussion.



