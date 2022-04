Entertainment of Friday, 15 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s most-anticipated and biggest DJ clash - Y Clash of The DJs comes off tonight 7pm at the Takoradi Mall.



Special performances from Amerado, Camidoh and Akrobeto.



Live and Exclusive on Ghanaweb



#YClashofTheDJs - One Sound, One Tribe



Watch livestream below: