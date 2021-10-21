You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 10 21Article 1384969

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMED: Showbiz Agenda on Zylofon FM

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Arnold Alavanyo hosts Showbiz Agenda today October 21, 2021 Arnold Alavanyo hosts Showbiz Agenda today October 21, 2021

Zylofon Media’s Arnold Alavanyo sits in for the regular host, Sammy Flex together with his panelists as they dissect trending issues in the world of showbiz.

Showbiz Agenda which seeks to address pertinent issues in showbiz and many more airs on Zylofon 102.1 FM every morning from 10 am to 12 noon.

Catch interesting segments and detailed discussion all-packed for the listening and viewing pleasure of the audience.

Watch today’s edition of the Showbiz Agenda hosted in the studios of Zylofon FM below

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment