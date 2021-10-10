LIVESTREAMED: Season 2 of ‘The Next Gospel Star’

Entertainment of Sunday, 10 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The second season of ‘The Next Gospel Star’, a reality show produced by Ceejay TV, is underway.



The show which seeks to unearth new talents for the gospel music scene will see 20 contestants from various parts of the country battle for the grand prize.



Expected to be held within 13 weeks, the winner of the content, apart from earning the bragging rights, will walk home with GH¢10,000, a two-week holiday trip to Dubai and a one-year recording deal.



Viewers can catch episodes of the show on Ceejay TV, GhanaWeb and TV3.



Vote for your favourite contestant by dialling *365*300# and enter his/her name.





Watch the video below:









