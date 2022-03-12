You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 03 12Article 1489214

Entertainment of Saturday, 12 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMED: Mzbel hosts United Showbiz on UTV

Continuing with the use of industry players as hosts of United Showbiz programme, the latest in the seat is Mzbel.

The singer is the sit-in host for Nana Ama McBrown who has yet to make an appearance on the show this year.

Mzbel will be steering discussions between the three permanent guests – Kwame A Plus Bulldog and Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo.

The two other guests are Amanda Jisseh and Soraya Mensah.

Watch a livestream of today’s edition: