LIVESTREAMED: McBrown returns, Nana Aba makes appearance on United Showbiz

Entertainment of Saturday, 6 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After months of being away, Nana Ama McBrown makes her anticipated return as host of United Showbiz on UTV.



Today's show is expected to bang as Nana Ama McBrown marks her return with ace broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah as special guest.



Actor and politician John Dumelo is also in the studios to talk his latest project, political life among other things.



The regular pundits of Kwame A Plus, Bulldog and Arnold Asamoah have taken their seats.



Watch the show below



