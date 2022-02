Entertainment of Saturday, 19 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

This week's edition of United Showbiz is LIVE.



For the second week running, there is a hot other than the main host, Nana Ama McBrown.



Actor and businessman John Dumelo is in the seat. He is hosting the usual trio of A Plus, Bulldog and Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo.



They are joined by two other guests in the persons of: Matilda Asare and Nana Akua Addo.



Watch the livestream below: