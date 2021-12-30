LIVESTREAMED: Grand finale of Next Gospel Star Season 2

Entertainment of Thursday, 30 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The climax of the second season of the Next Gospel Star came off at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.



Powered by Ceejay Multimedia the reality show seeks to unearth and reward gospel music talent in Ghana.



The winner of the grand finale walked away with various prizes including a cash prize, a recording deal and a travel package.



The competing contestants in the finale competition are; Becky, Antwi, Nesta, Portia, Cosmos, Naa and Judith.



Watch the finals of the Next Gospel Star Season 2 below:



