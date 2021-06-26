LIVESTREAMED: Day Two of VGMA22

Entertainment of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Following a good show on Day One of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), the final day is now before us, packed with suspense and high expectations.



Thirteen music industry players were awarded on the first day for distinguishing themselves in the year under review at the awards gala held at the Grand Arena of the International Conference Center.



Kofi Kinaata stole the spotlight after winning his 4th 'Songwriter of the Year' award whiles Richie also took home the Producer and Sound Engineer of the year award.



The likes Sista Afia, Yaa Yaa, Okyame Kwame, Epixode among others were the talk of town following their fantastic performance on stage



However the grand finale of the VGMA22 proves to be nothing short of excitement as the likes of Kuami Eugune, KiDi, Yaw Tog among others are yet to thrill fans at the event.



But the big question for tonight is: who wins the prestigious Artiste of the Year award? A category that has contenders including KiDi, Adina, Diana Hamilton, Medikal, Kuami Eugene and Sarkodie?



