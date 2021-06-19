LIVESTREAMED: Bulldog, Hammer, others speak on Shatta Wale-Arnold feud on United Showbiz

Entertainment of Saturday, 19 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bulldog, Shatta Wale's manager and Hammer, Music Producer together with other guests will be speaking on the Shatta Wale, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo feud on UTV's United Showbiz.



On the show last Saturday there was a near fight between the duo when Shatta Wale accused Arnold Asamoah Baidoo of being disrespectful and needed an apology from him, which the entertainment pundit refused.



Failing to apologize, Shatta Wale called the entertainment critic names and describing him as a ‘small boy’ who does not have a house and wears GH¢2.50p shoes.



Arnold was not happy with the description and threw tantrums at the musician on live TV.



Hammer, a music producer also in a Facebook post had to react to what happened on UTV and even took offence with Arnold describing the Dancehall musician as a confused person.



Many entertainment pundits have come after Hammer after his long Facebook post with some describing his action as hypocrisy.



Other guests who will be speaking on the show include Arnold Asamoah Baidoo himself, A Plus and Micheal Ola.



United Showbiz is hosted by Nana Ama McBrown.



Watch the live show below.



