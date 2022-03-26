You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 03 26Article 1500284

Entertainment of Saturday, 26 March 2022

LIVESTREAMED: 3Music Awards 2022

3Music Awards 2022 is LIVE

All is set for the 5th edition of the 3Music Awards.

The event comes off at the Grand Arena of the AICC.

The nominated musicians will be awarded under the following category:

Nasco Next Rated Act Of The Year

Afrobeats/Afropop Song Of The Year

Viral Song Of The Year

Collaboration Of The Year

Best Male Vocal Performance

Best Female Vocal Performance

Gospel Act Of The Year

Digital Act Of The Year

Fan Army Of The Year

DJ Of The Year

Breakthrough Act Of The Year

Group Of The Year

Hip Hop Song Of The Year

Song Of The Year

African Act Of The Year

Highlife Song Of The Year

Hiplife Song Of The Year

Gospel Song Of The Year

Highlife Act Of The Year

Hip-life/Hip-hop Artiste Of The Year

Rapper Of The Year

Producer Of The Year

Reggae/Dancehall Song Of The Year

Reggae/Dancehall Act Of The Year

Video Of The Year

Album Of The Year

EP Of The Year

Performer Of The Year

Most Streamed Song Of The Year

Most Streamed Act Of The Year

Best Alternative Song Of The Year

First Legend Award

Music Legends Awards

Artiste Of The Year

