LIVE UPDATES: Shatta Wale, Medikal appear in court after bail

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dancehall musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah, better known as Shatta Wale is set to appear in court today.



Shatta Wale and three others - Kojo Owusu Koranteng, Idris Yusif, and Eric Venator - are standing trial for a gunshot prank.



The Dancehall musician and his team members on October 18, 2021, allegedly published false news and caused fear and panic following a story that the singer had been shot by some unknown gunmen and was receiving treatment at an unidentified medical facility.



The four pleaded not guilty to charges leveled against them when they appeared in court on October 21. They were granted bail and asked to reappear on November 9, 2021.



Shatta Wale has since defended his action, claiming God asked him to carry out that action. He has subsequently released a song 'Jail Man' which captures his experience in prison custody.



The lawyer for in an interview with GhanaWeb said his client has been advised to measure his public utterances and to stay away from media interactions even as his case in court proceeds.



“Going forward, we have advised him to measure his utterances. You know, in this modern dispensation where we have a new IGP in town, you’d have to make sure your attitude, your utterances, the way you carry yourself about is in line with the laws of this country.



“Gone are the days when people thought that things could be taken for granted and for that matter, they could do just whatever they felt like but then we’ve given him wise counsel, we’ve told him to comport himself, once the matter is in court, we’ve advised him not grant any interviews to be speaking to the matter and to allow the full rigors of the law to be tested,” he said.



Meanwhile, Medikal is also expected to appear before the court. The rapper, known in real life as Samuel Adu Frimpong, was arrested for brandishing a gun on social media.



Medikal has pleaded not guilty to the charge of unlawful display of arms and ammunition. He was also granted bail after spending five days in remand.



