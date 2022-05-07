LIVE UPDATES: 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

Entertainment of Saturday, 7 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The prestigious Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) takes off at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre and it promises to be an exciting night.



Day 2 of the 23rd edition of the scheme is expected to exude pure class, glamour and valour. Nineteen (19) prestigious trophies will be handed to deserving winners after fourteen (14) awards – technical categories - were presented on May 6 at the Industry Awards.



Joshua Moszi was adjudged Best Instrumentalist of the Year while Bosom P Yung won the Best Music Video of the Year with his ‘Nyinya’. Fameye’s ‘Praise’ won him the Songwriter of the Year award while Niiela won the Best Female Vocal Performance of the Year award.



Best Male Vocal Performance of the Year went to Kwaisey Pee with Stonebwoy winning Music For Good (Special Award) with his ‘Greedy Men’ song. Producer of the Year, Best African Artiste of the Year, Best Traditional Artiste of the Year went toMOG Beatz, Wizkid and Nii Tettey Tetteh respectively.



Musicologist Agya Koo Nimo was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.



The Industry Awards produced some spectacular performances from some musicians, including Perez Muzik, Amerado and Samini and it is expected that those billed for tonight’s event will bring their A-game.



The big question is who wins the most coveted award – Artiste of the Year? The topmost category has six nominees – Sarkodie, Joe Mettle, Kuami Eugene, King Promise, Black Sherif and KiDi.



Sarkodie, Joe Mettle and Kuami Eugene have won the category before but King Promise, Black Sherif and KiDi are yet to experience how it feels to be an Artiste of the Year.



