LIST: Winners on Day One of VGMA22

Entertainment of Saturday, 26 June 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Thirteen music industry players won awards on Day One of the 22nd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards held on Friday, June 2 at Accra International Conference Center.
Kofi Kinaata made history by winning the Songwriter of the Year award for the fourth time whiles Richie Mensah won the Sound Engineer and Producer of the year.
Other winners on the night included MzVee, Keche, MOG Music, new artiste Abiana among others.
Below is the list of winners on day one of the VGMA22:
Record of the Year
Daddy’s Little Girl – Adina - Winner
Be Your Own Beautiful – Adomaa
Fancy – Amaarae
Die 4 U – Cina Soul
Too Much – Epixode
Diplomatic Teef – Trigmatic
Comot – Worlasi
Mmusuo – YaaYaa
Sound Engineer of the year (The award goes to one who produced the song which won the Record of the Year)
Richie Mensah - Winner
Instrumentalist of the Year
Nana Yaw Sarfo - Winner
Joshua Moszi
Prince Sennah
Emmanuel Bludo
Enoch Owuraku Kissi
Traditional Artiste of the Year
Manhyia Tete Nwomkro - Winner
Songwriter of the Year
Kofi Kinaata – Behind the Scenes - Winner
Diana Hamilton – Adom
Adina – Hyedin
Joe Mettle – Yesu Mo
Abiana – Adun Lei
Epixode – Too Much
Music for Good
Yaayaa - Winner
Male Vocalist of the Year
MOGmusic – Oguamma - Winner
KiDi – One Man
Joe Mettle – Yesu Mo
Akwaboah – Posti Me
Kyei Mensah – Take It All
Kingsley Amporful – God
Female Vocalist of the Year
Abiana – Adun Lei - Winner
Adina – Hear Me
Cina Soul – Die 4 U
YaaYaa – Mmusuo
Efe Grace – Lord Have Your Way
Enuonyam – Fill Me
Best Group of the Year
Keche - Winner
Bethel Revival Choir
DopeNation
Dead Peepol
Producer of the Year
Richie Mensah - Winner
Chris Rich Beats
Yung Demz
Street Beatz
MOG Beatz
Willis Beatz
Best African Artiste
Master KG - Winner
Burna Boy
Davido
Wizkid
Fireboy DML
Omah Lay
Best Video of the Year
Baddest Boss – MzVee - Winner
Why – Adina
Fancy – Amaarae
Adom – Diana Hamilton
Cold – Joey B
Open Gate – Kuami Eugene
On the Street – Kweku Smoke
Let Me Know – Mr Drew
Kpa – Okyeame Kwame
Thomas Pompoyeyaw Rmx – Pappy Kojo
Lifetime Achievement Award
Bob Pinodo - Winner