LIST: Winners on Day One of VGMA22

Entertainment of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Thirteen music industry players won awards on Day One of the 22nd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards held on Friday, June 2 at Accra International Conference Center.



Kofi Kinaata made history by winning the Songwriter of the Year award for the fourth time whiles Richie Mensah won the Sound Engineer and Producer of the year.



Other winners on the night included MzVee, Keche, MOG Music, new artiste Abiana among others.



Below is the list of winners on day one of the VGMA22:



Record of the Year



Daddy’s Little Girl – Adina - Winner

Be Your Own Beautiful – Adomaa

Fancy – Amaarae

Die 4 U – Cina Soul

Too Much – Epixode

Diplomatic Teef – Trigmatic

Comot – Worlasi

Mmusuo – YaaYaa



Sound Engineer of the year (The award goes to one who produced the song which won the Record of the Year)

Richie Mensah - Winner



Instrumentalist of the Year



Nana Yaw Sarfo - Winner

Joshua Moszi

Prince Sennah

Emmanuel Bludo

Enoch Owuraku Kissi



Traditional Artiste of the Year



Manhyia Tete Nwomkro - Winner



Songwriter of the Year



Kofi Kinaata – Behind the Scenes - Winner

Diana Hamilton – Adom

Adina – Hyedin

Joe Mettle – Yesu Mo

Abiana – Adun Lei

Epixode – Too Much

Music for Good

Yaayaa - Winner



Male Vocalist of the Year



MOGmusic – Oguamma - Winner

KiDi – One Man

Joe Mettle – Yesu Mo

Akwaboah – Posti Me

Kyei Mensah – Take It All

Kingsley Amporful – God



Female Vocalist of the Year



Abiana – Adun Lei - Winner

Adina – Hear Me

Cina Soul – Die 4 U

YaaYaa – Mmusuo

Efe Grace – Lord Have Your Way

Enuonyam – Fill Me



Best Group of the Year



Keche - Winner

Bethel Revival Choir

DopeNation

Dead Peepol



Producer of the Year



Richie Mensah - Winner

Chris Rich Beats

Yung Demz

Street Beatz

MOG Beatz

Willis Beatz



Best African Artiste



Master KG - Winner

Burna Boy

Davido

Wizkid

Fireboy DML

Omah Lay



Best Video of the Year



Baddest Boss – MzVee - Winner

Why – Adina

Fancy – Amaarae

Adom – Diana Hamilton

Cold – Joey B

Open Gate – Kuami Eugene

On the Street – Kweku Smoke

Let Me Know – Mr Drew

Kpa – Okyeame Kwame

Thomas Pompoyeyaw Rmx – Pappy Kojo



Lifetime Achievement Award



Bob Pinodo - Winner