LGBTQ+ bill: Activists are fighting against killing albinos like you – Lydia Forson attacks Foh Amoaning

Lydia Forson has hit hard at the Executive Secretary of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, Moses Foh-Amoaning, for some comments he made regarding the passage of the anti LGBT+ bill in Ghana.



Foh Amoaning was earlier captured on Joy FM’s ‘SMS’ alleging that homosexuality is an abnormality and that all individuals who indulge in such acts should seek medical care.



“You’re living with that condition. So don’t go out and make it seem like that is the way of living, it’s a lifestyle, or it is good. There are so many people living with conditions. If you don’t want treatment, fine. But don’t go out and sell it as a right. It is an abnormality and it can be treated. But don’t sell it as a formality.” He emphatically stated.



But responding to such comments, Lydia Forson said she least expected to hear such statements from the legal practitioner who has been countlessly stigmatized for being an ‘albino’.



According to Lydia, Mr. Amoaning due to his experience should have been more empathetic towards other marginalized groups such as the LGBTQ+.



“Activists are fighting against the hunting and killing of people who look like you for their body parts in some countries; all because they’re seen as different. Meanwhile you that’s endured discrimination want to do same to others? This is so confusing to me,” she wrote on Twitter.



Foh Amoaning has been in loud support of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill presented before parliament by a committee led by Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George.



