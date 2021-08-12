LGBTQ: I don't see it in the north so I don’t know much about it – Fancy Gadam

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 August 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian musician, Mujahid Ahmed Bello popularly known as Fancy Gadam has established that LGBTQI is not common in the Northern region hence he doesn't know much about it.



According to him, the LGBTQI community cannot survive in the Northern region because when caught in the act, they could be beaten to a pulp.



“I don’t see such things in the north not at all because if you are caught being gay or lesbian they will beat you severely. I haven’t condemned homosexuality since is not in the north so I don’t know much about it,” he explained in an interview with Kastle FM.



On the issue of people advocating for same-sex marriage to be made legal in Ghana, Fancy Gadam who is staunch Muslim has declared his stance against it.



“Legalizing same-sex marriage in Ghana can never happen, that thing will not come to pass,” he revealed on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.



Meanwhile, scores of Ghanaian celebrities have defended the rights of homosexuals in the country.



The likes of Sister Derby, Wanlov the Kubolor, Lydia Forson and have taken to social media to condemn the anti-LGBT bill which has been laid before parliament.