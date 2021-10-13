LGBTQ: Allow gays make their choices – Mr. Beautiful to critics

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Mr. Beautiful believes that the LGBT community should be allowed to operate



• He says it does not matter who anyone sleeps with



• He adds up to a list of celebrities who have commented on the subject



Popular Kumawood actor, Clement Bonney, popularly known as ‘Mr. Beautiful,’ has stated that although he isn’t gay, he believes that the LGBTQ community should be allowed to function freely.



Mr. Beautiful believes that every human being including homosexuals are entitled to their choices.



“I’m not gay but if someone wants to be one why not allow him or her? If someone thinks that being gay is what makes him or her comfortable, then why not? God has created a natural means through which a man and woman should enjoy sex but if some people do not prefer that, then it’s their choice. If that’s what they want, let’s allow them but they will suffer the consequences later,” he stated in an interview with SammyKay Media.



Meanwhile, scores of Ghanaian celebrities have shared varied opinions over the passage of an anti-LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer) bill before parliament that seeks to criminalize same-sex marriage and other related activities.



While some have widely embraced the idea, others have totally condemned it, adding on the basis that the bill poses a serious threat to the fundamental rights of the LGBTQ society.



The likes of Lydia Forson, Efia Odo, Wanluv the Kuborlor, Mensa, Prince David Osei, Leila Dzansi have actively campaigned on the subject.



Watch the video below/b>



