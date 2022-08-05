You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 08 05Article 1597100

'Kyibom' diss track: Amerado earns high ratings from netizens

Rapper Amerado went hard on his latest song title 'Kyibom' - a diss track to his colleagues, Kofi Mole and Lyrical Joe.

Already, social media lovers have crowned the 2022 3Music Awards Rapper of the Year, Amerado, as the winner of the first round of the beef.

It is unclear whether Kofi Mole or Lyrical Joe will hit the studio to reply him or not.

Others claimed that the latest development will rekindle the rap battle in the local industry.

Reacting to the song released on August 5, a tweep @ELShatta_ gave out his favourite line on the track. He wrote: "Amerado said if he abandons himself for Lyrical Joe to punch him, he will still have no hit… barsss #5thAugust6 #Kyibom."

Another @mufasakinetic rated Amerado as of the country's best lyricists. "See ano sheda dey listen Amerado but chaaley #Kyibom hits hard. He went hard on lyrical Joe anogo lie."

Lyrical Joe's comment on why he thinks Amerado didn't deserve the Best Rapper award is the reason behind the diss track.

According to Joe, who had been a friend of the rapper until his statement, he should have instead proclaimed himself a winner of the enviable category.

