Friday, 5 November 2021

'Kyer3 woho': TiC drops artwork for new song feat. Rock Star and Rap Dacta

Finally, Ghanaian rapper, TiC has reacted to music lovers who have 'thirsted' for his song since COVID-19 struck the world.

The multiple award-winning musician has released an artwork on his @ticmusicgh social media handles announcing the imminent release of a track.


Interestingly, the song dubbed "Kyer3 Woho" features the Rap Dacta, Okyeame Kwame and 'rock star' Kuami Eugene.

The song produced by Samuel G is expected to hit all digital platforms soon.

