Kwesi Omega emerges as MC of the Year at 2021 Fashion & Lifestyle awards

Source: Kwesi Omega, Contributor

Dynamic Ghanaian master of ceremonies (Mc) Norshie Israel Asiwome who is known as Kwesi Omega/Mc extraordinaire in the circles have been adjourned MC of the year at the 5th edition of the fashion and lifestyle awards (FALA) 2021 in Accra.



The impact hub Accra -Osu played host to industry magnets who thronged it’s premises to receive recognition for their work as others tagged along to support their favorite performers and personalities.



The scheme which awarded 20 creatives on the night bestowed on Kwesi Omega, the Master of ceremonies of the year amidst cheers and applauds as event-goers chant, “You deserve it, You do all” among others. All in a positive response to him emerging as the winner of the well-regarded category.



In his acceptance speech, the talented and prolific speaker Kwesi Omega motioned that he is grateful to God and to all who believe in him, voted for him, hired him, passed him events, and recommended him.



He mentioned that, “three years ago I was nominated for this category alongside a few of my top-notch colleagues. The late Wiafe, favorite MC’s favorite MC won the category and I told him I was going to win after him. Few years down the line I have won the most revered category.”



Touching on his motivation and drive, He exclaimed, “Never give up” and continued to say tenderly in a rather calm tone, “to be the best in your industry, you don’t need to beat anyone, you just need to do your best and be your best and be you – be original” he ended as his words elicited applauds from the audience.



Kwesi Omega, a professional Mc and a Public Relations and Communications person have hosted 134 events in his three-year journey as an MC and still counting. He is optimistic about conquering Ghana, Africa, and the world so everyone can experience his talent and craft.