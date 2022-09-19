Kwesi Jahbeloved launches ‘Zion Awake’

Music of Monday, 19 September 2022

Source: Ahuma Bosco Ocansey

Catfish Grill, North Dzorwulu was set ablaze on Saturday, September 17 with the launch of Zion Awake, an album featuring Rap Dacta, Okyeame Kwame; the singing doctor, Dr. Knii Lante and international Reggae/Dancehall artistes, Anthony B and Turbulence among others.



The album launch which was witnessed by members of the media and the public was a mini concert with performances by Okyeame Kwame, Elis Koina and Jahwyz who were all featured on the album.



Ace guitarist, Boomba was also part of the line-up of performers who were at the launch. Patrons were treated to songs from the album in addition to the live performance of some of the songs on the album.



According to Kwesi Baako aka Jahbeloved, a U.S-based artiste, producer and media practitioner, “Zion Awake is an album that represents my various musical influences and is a collection of various styles of music laced with reggae and African vibrations.”



The fifteen (15) track album has tunes like Inna Mi DNA; Agya Onyankopon featuring Ras Boomba; King David Greater Son featuring Anthony B; A Million Songs for Mama featuring Okyeame Kwame; Jungle Song featuring Jahwyz and We No Vex Enough featuring Knii Lante and B. Bone.



Present at the launch was CEO of MTN, Selorm Adadevoh, former Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon Elvis Afriyie Ankrah who was Kwesi Baako’s senior at the University of Ghana, Legon and Daddy Bosco, President of the Rastafari Council, Ghana, and a media executive as well as old schoolmates of Jahbeloved’s from St Peters.



Veteran reggae presenter and impresario, Black Santino was the MC.