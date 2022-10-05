Kwesi Ernest expresses worry over Darkovibes ‘laidback’ posture

Entertainment of Wednesday, 5 October 2022

Artiste Manager Kwesi Ernest Ennin, known simply as Kwesi Ernest, has claimed artiste Darkovibes is “laidback” and expressed worry over that.



On Saturday, October 1, 2022, he was a guest on Accra 100.5 FM’s Entertainment Capital hosted by Nana Romeo.



A music consultant, he is of the opinion Ghanaian artistes in general are not aggressive when it comes the subject of networking and marketing.



He illustrated this by citing the hitmaker Darkovibes.



“Take for instance Darkovibes’ song with Davido, Je M’appelle. Look at the level – Davido flew from Nigeria to Ghana, came to wear our kente, came to be part of the music video, and I’ve seen Davido doing performances across, and I don’t see Darkovibes.”



“And I keep saying, ‘What is the problem with Darkovibes?’” he worried.



He appeared to say, “Wherever he [Darkovibes] is somebody should tell the guy that” he should sit up.



“Look at the song Je M’appelle. As at last year December [during] Wildaland [Festival], it was one of the top 5 songs celebrated in Ghana. It was one of the top 5 songs and Davido keeps going everywhere and you Darkovibes, with all the links and all the [connection] you have with Davido, you are still laid back,” Kwesi Ernest charged again.



“I don’t understand this,” he exclaimed with concern.



“Can anybody explain to me what is happening?” he invited his colleague guests to help with answers.



“So with all these collaborations, what is the marketing plan?” he finally questioned.



Managing Director at Media Excel Productions, Kwesi Ernest Ennin is the event director for the Ghana Music UK Awards slated for Saturday, 29 October 2022.



Meanwhile, Darkovibes’ latest offering is ‘Happy Day’ (released two weeks ago with an official music video) produced by Nigerian P. Priime.