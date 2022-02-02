Kwesi Ernest blasts Fameye and Sista Afia

Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwesi Ernest calls out Ghanaian artistes



Kwesi Ernest bemoans poor performance by Ghanaian artistes on stage



Talent managers asked to properly coach their artistes



Popular entertainment pundit, Kwesi Ernest, has called out Fameye and Sista Afia over what he described as weak performances displayed on stage during the Christmas festivities.



The Media Excel CEO, whiles lambasting Ghanaian artistes for not pulling their weight in most of the stages they mounted during the Christmas festivities, cited Fameye and Sista Afia as a clear example.



In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Kwesi Ernest observed that in the case of Fameye, he went off key and was less energetic in most of his performances.



“I saw Fameye at almost all the events and I never liked any of his performances. Fameye has great songs out there and I expected more from him but anytime he came on stage, it is either he was going off key or his voice was fluctuating. I cannot tell whether he was tired but it was bad for him as a musician.”



He also cited an instance where Sista Afia performed poorly with Sarkodie on stage during the Rapperholic concert.



“I was also disappointed in Sista Afia when she joined Sarkodie on stage at this year’s Rapperholic, her voice and her total performance were off,” he told Graphic Showbiz recently.



Citing the two instances, Kwesi Ernest wondered why artistes would have good songs but be ‘flopping’ on stage.



“No event organiser will be willing to book you for their event if they see you flopping on stage. You need to justify why you are charging so much and the audience has to benefit from paying so much to come and watch you.



“There are professionals whose job is to coach the artiste to be a good performer on any given stage at any given time. I also say that none of my artistes will ever flop on stage because I work on them. I get the best people to guide them to become great performers,” he stated.